Agriculture

Sanderson Farms Acquired By Cargill, Continental Grain

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 5 days ago

A pair of companies is opening up the checkbook to acquire Sanderson Farms. Cargill and Continental Grain announced a joint venture to buy the third largest chicken producer in the U.S. for more than four-point-five billion dollars. Sanderson Farms will be combined with Continental Grain’s poultry subsidiary Wayne Farms. Cargill is one of the country’s biggest producers of beef and turkey.

Agriculturefooddive.com

JBS proposes buying rest of Pilgrim's Pride

Brazilian meat giant JBS seeks to purchase the shares of U.S. chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride it does not already own, according to a letter sent to the Pilgrim's Pride board of directors. JBS, which already owns roughly 80% of the shares in Pilgrim's Pride, proposes buying out the remaining 20%...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co’s plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms. Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the...
Marshall County, ALTimes-Journal

Wayne Farms impacted by acquisition, combining with Sanderson Farms

Wayne Farms in Marshall County employs more than 9,000 people, among them are citizens from nearby towns in DeKalb County. They are impacted by changes taking place at the poultry company. Upon completion of a joint venture transaction valued at $4.53 billion, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms...
AgricultureWHNT-TV

Wayne Farms parent company acquires Sanderson Farms in $4.5 billion deal

(WHNT) — Two major agribusiness companies, including the parent company of Wayne Farms, have struck a deal to acquire Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain will acquire the poultry producer for $203 per share. Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms will now be fused to form a “best-in-class...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Cargill's Sanderson Farms buyout involves two major Waco employers

Cargill and Sanderson Farms can stop their chicken fight. They soon will occupy the same coop following Monday's announcement that Cargill and Continental Grain Company will acquire Sanderson in a $4.53 billion deal. Cargill and Sanderson each operates a poultry plant in Waco. Company officials Monday provided no insight into...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketRealist

Sanderson Farms Is a Top Chicken Producer With Many U.S. Locations

The U.S. economy has experienced immense inflation over the last year, but some products stick out like a sore thumb. One of them is chicken, which increased in price by 87 percent YoY by April 2021. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is one of the largest producers of poultry in the nation (behind only Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride), and its heightened chicken prices have led to a major acquisition.
StocksStreet.Com

Tesla, Tyson Foods, Sanderson Farms: 3 Stocks to Watch Monday

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report are three companies you should keep abreast with Monday morning. Tesla stock has gained following a price target upgrade. TheStreet’s Corey Goldman reported that the stock gained after Jefferies analysts upgraded their rating, predicting the stock will rally 22% over the next 12 months.
Bryan, TXwtaw.com

Sanderson Farms Being Sold For $4.53 Billion Dollars

Sanderson Farms, which has a chicken processing plant and a chicken hatchery in Bryan, is being sold for $4.53 billion dollars. Buying the Mississippi based Sanderson Farms is a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain. When the transaction closes in late 2021 or early 2022, Sanderson Farms will become...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Sanderson Farms, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Wayne Farms, a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Stockholders will receive $203.00 for each share of Sanderson Farms stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
Agricultureodwyerpr.com

Reevemark Works $4B Sanderson Farms Deal

Reevemark handles Sanderson Farms as the No. 3 chicken producer gets acquired by Continental Grain and Cargill in a deal valued at $4.5B. The $203 per share acquisition offer represents a 30.3 percent premium to the price at which Sanderson was trading prior to a run-up triggered by media speculation about a deal.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Cargill's Sanderson Farms buyout likely to leave Waco plants intact

Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an expected $4.53 billion buyout involving the two agribusiness giants, a Cargill official said Tuesday. Cargill and Continental Grain Co. on Monday announced plans to acquire Sanderson Farms and...
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods rise; Elanco, Occidental fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Sanderson Farms Inc., up $13.51 to $195.88. Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to buy the poultry producer for $4.53 billion. American National Group Inc., up $15.20 to $188. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners...
IndustryPosted by
WWL-AMFM

Business: Sanderson Farms for sale

Sanderson Farms is nearing a deal to sell itself for around $4.5 billion, as the poultry giant rides a wave of demand for chicken products. Sanderson is in advanced talks with Cargill Inc. and agricultural-investment firm Continental
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sanderson Farms, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. ("Sanderson Farms" or the "Company") (SAFM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of Sanderson Farms common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion.
AgricultureCourier News

USDA to provide pandemic assistance to livestock producers

WASHINGTON, DC — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Texas Stateyourstephenvilletx.com

Texas, U.S. dairy inventory and production report

The Texas Department of Agriculture recently released its state dairy inventory and production review from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly milk production reports. The annual milk production in 2020 for Texas totaled 14.8 billion pounds, up 7% from 2019. Texas' milk cow inventory on Jan. 1, 2021, was 615,000...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA releases August WASDE report

The much-anticipated August World Agriculture Supply and Demand report sent crop prices slightly higher Thursday. The monthly report from the Department of Agriculture expects lower corn supplies, reduced feed and residual use, increased food, seed, and industrial use, lower exports, and smaller ending stocks. The season’s first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 174.6 bushels per acre, is 4.9 bushels below last month’s trend-based projection. The season-average corn price received by producers increased 15 cents to $5.75 per bushel. U.S. soybean supply and use changes include higher beginning stocks and lower production, crush, and exports. Soybean production is forecasted at 4.34 billion bushels, down 66 million on lower yields. The survey-based soybean yield forecast of 50.0 bushels per acre is down 0.8 bushels from last month. The season-average soybean price is $13.70 per bushel, unchanged from last month. The U.S. wheat outlook projects reduced supplies, lower domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The projected season-average farm price increased $0.10 per bushel to $6.70.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Column: USDA’s August crop yields continue to evade analysts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean yield forecasts that the government issues each August have been notorious for landing outside of trade expectations, and Thursday’s shockingly low corn number kept that trend alive. Industry analysts this year broke a six-year streak of underestimating the August corn...

