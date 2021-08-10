Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Senator Outraged At MLB’s Planned Caledonia Factory Closure

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Caledonia, MN) — U.S. Senator Tina Smith is expressing outrage at the planned closure of a Caledonia plant partially owned by Major League Baseball. Miken Sports makes baseball helmets and bats and is slated to close, eliminating about 80 jobs over the next two years. Smith recently sent a letter to MLB and the California-based private equity firm that own Miken, crying foul at the plan to send some of those jobs to China. Smith said the action is part of a pattern of closures by “wealthy private equity investors” that hurt Midwest cities to enrich themselves.

