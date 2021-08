Apple's iOS 14.7 arrived last month, and although it was a small update, it delivers a few handy new features like MagSafe battery pack support for the iPhone 12 and managing timers on your HomePod. Apple's previous update, iOS 14.5, came in April and brought the abilities to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices. The tech giant's next operating system update could be coming soon. Although the general release for iOS 15 isn't expected until the fall, you can check out the beta now.