Biden discusses vaccination efforts with Arkansas governor

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
© Getty Images

President Biden on Monday spoke with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) as the state grapples with soaring coronavirus cases and dwindling hospital capacity.

"The President commended Governor Hutchinson on his efforts to get more Arkansans vaccinated, including through his Community COVID Conversations, and noted the increasing rate of vaccinations in Arkansas," the White House said in a readout of the call. "Governor Hutchinson thanked the President for his support and the two leaders committed to continue to work together to protect the health and well-being of all Arkansans."

Arkansas has struggled to get its population vaccinated against COVID-19, with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Cases have spiked in the state, with a seven-day average of more than 2,000 infections per day.

Hutchinson, who is term-limited and will be leaving the governor's mansion after 2022, has traveled around the state to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

He acknowledged last week that it was a mistake to sign on a bill banning mask mandates in the state, which public health officials have said limits the tools available to fight the pandemic at the community level.

The White House has pointed to Hutchinson as an example of a GOP governor taking positive steps within their state to get the virus under control.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have emerged as more prominent foils as they refuse to lift bans on mask mandates or vaccine mandates among businesses or schools.

Hutchinson recently took over as the head of the National Governors Association, meaning he is in close contact with the White House and leads biweekly calls on the pandemic response.

