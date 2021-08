The OBU Music Preparatory Department is now accepting enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. OBU Music Prep offers high-quality private music lessons, classes and choirs to members of the community and the surrounding area. The program has options for students ages 5 and up and accepts students from completed beginner to advanced. The faculty includes OBU professors, outstanding musicians from the community and talented OBU music majors. All instruction is held on the main OBU campus in Shawnee.