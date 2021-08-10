Cancel
BMS joins with Black colleges to increase pharma talent diversity

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pharma firm is working with five US colleges and universities onto create programming designed to boost recruitment of Black talent in the industry. According to research from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Black people count for about 12% of the US adult population, but just 7% of the pharma workforce and a mere 3% of executive teams. To help bring about a more representative, equitable pharma workforce, the company has joined with five historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on special educational and recruitment programs.

