BMS joins with Black colleges to increase pharma talent diversity

CollegeXpress seeks to make the college search process as easy and accessible as possible for students from all backgrounds. That’s why we’ve curated lists of amazing colleges and universities that will meet your needs. The schools below are all institutions in the Northeastern US that value diverse students and exemplify efforts to create equal and inclusive environments for students to learn and thrive. The best part is you can connect directly with these schools right from this page! All you have to do is click the green “Connect me” button below any school, then they’ll reach out to you with more information. Get searching for your new academic home now!