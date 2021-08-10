Forbearance Exits Expected to Add Inventory

If current rent and income growth trends continue, Zillow says some of the most affordable metros will become the least affordable and many renters will become newly housing-cost burdened by the end of the year. The threshold for which a resident is deemed “housing-cost burdened” is if they pay more than 30% of their monthly income. A typical U.S. renter seeking an averaged-priced rental in June paid 29.96% of their income each month on rent, but Zillow predicts rental costs to increase to 30.2% of a renter’s income each month by the end of this year. According to previous Zillow research, local rates of homelessness and housing insecurity rise once housing costs exceed 32%.