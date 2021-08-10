Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Forbearance Exits Expected to Add Inventory

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wave of inventory could come soon as hundreds of thousands of homeowners are expected to exit forbearance, with a significant share likely to list their homes. This not only benefits the market’s inventory problem, but homeowners can benefit from the significant price appreciation. The intense housing market and strong equity growth will offer these homeowners more options than those in 2008 who were pushed into involuntary foreclosure, says Zillow. September and October of this year is expected to be big for forbearance exits, and Zillow expects an additional 0.40 months of inventory to come as a result.

www.probuilder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Forbearance#Housing Market#Zillow#Fha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Mortgage rates are pushed higher by strong employment data

After falling four of the past five weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and moved higher. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.87% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.77% a week ago and 2.96% a year ago.
Businessprobuilder.com

Zillow Predicts Price Increases Through Summer 2022

Though recent reports say there’s a cooldown happening for the housing market, Zillow predicts home prices will not start to slow until summer 2022. Zillow economists believe home values will increase 5.2% by October, reach an increase of 8.2% by December, and hit a 12.1% increase by July 2022 before prices will dip. These are slightly adjusted estimates from previous Zillow forecasts due to the uncertainty of the delta variant spread and potential impact of expiring forbearance programs. Expectations for existing home sales were also adjusted to a total of 5.89 million existing home sales for the year, slightly down from the previous prediction of 5.91 million.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing inventory. Record low inventory has resulted in a hectic housing market with forced bidding becoming typical rather than the exception. One of my biggest concerns for the U.S. housing market from 2020 to...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

With housing prices rising, affordability issues are coming

Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, as housing affordability improvements brought on by historically low mortgage rates and dampened rent growth are quickly disappearing. A new analysis by Zillow finds these affordability issues are expected to worsen by the end of the year, and are likely to leave millions newly housing-cost burdened — when rent paid as a share of income rises beyond 30%.
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

New listings rose in July as more affordable options hit the market

July brought some good news for first-time homebuyers. New listings grew as smaller, more affordable homes hit the market. Realtor.com’s July monthly housing report found new listings grew for the fourth month in a row, and those listings included a higher number of smaller homes. Homes for sale nationally dropped 33.5% year over year last month, and while inventory is still lower than it was a year ago, the report found the rate of decline is slowing.
Real EstatePosted by
Vice

Zillow, Other Tech Firms Are in an ‘Arms Race’ To Buy Up American Homes

Zillow is doing a $450 million bond deal to get the money it needs. Opendoor went public via a Chamath Palihapitiya-backed SPAC deal to scale as quickly as it can. Even Rocket Homes is getting into the action. The race is on among tech firms to gobble up U.S. housing stock and dominate the increasingly competitive high-tech house-flipping market, otherwise known as the fast-growing “iBuyer” industry.
Advocacyprobuilder.com

Zillow Predicts Affordability Issues for Renters by End of 2021

If current rent and income growth trends continue, Zillow says some of the most affordable metros will become the least affordable and many renters will become newly housing-cost burdened by the end of the year. The threshold for which a resident is deemed “housing-cost burdened” is if they pay more than 30% of their monthly income. A typical U.S. renter seeking an averaged-priced rental in June paid 29.96% of their income each month on rent, but Zillow predicts rental costs to increase to 30.2% of a renter’s income each month by the end of this year. According to previous Zillow research, local rates of homelessness and housing insecurity rise once housing costs exceed 32%.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Home Builders Are Restricting Sales, Pushing Up New Home Prices

Home builders have sold more homes than they can build. Now they are limiting their sales in an effort to catch up, helping push home prices even higher. Low interest rates and the search for more space to work from home helped push sales of new homes to multiyear highs in late 2020 and early 2021. But builders have been hampered by labor shortages, steep lumber prices, material backlogs and a limited supply of ready-to-build land.
Texas Stateworldpropertyjournal.com

Here is What's Ahead for Texas' Housing Market in the Coming Year

According to researchers at the Texas Real Estate Research Center, a more stable Texas housing market is ahead, as soon as pandemic-induced home shortages dissipate. Texas Real Estate Research Center's newly released 2021 Mid-Year Texas Housing & Economic Outlook further reports that supply chain bottlenecks continue. The strong recovery has...
Marketsnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Balance Returning to Housing Market As Demand Moderates

Nearly 5% Of Listings Saw Prices Drop, Most Since 2019. Asking prices for homes have eased to where they were in May. Redfin chief economist: For the first time in over a year, buyers don't need to feel rushed. The share of homes for sale with a price drop rose...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

NAR Reports Home Price Increases in All Tracked Metros Except One

In nearly all of the 183 metros tracked by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), median home prices have increased more than 10% compared to last year. Nationwide, median single-family existing home prices were up 22.9% in the second quarter, reaching $357,900, reports The Wall Street Journal. But NAR’s chief economist says the scorching hot market has cooled to a “warm” status with slower price increases and fewer buyers as housing affordability issues continue, especially for first-time buyers. Regions with the highest price increases for the second quarter were found in the south and west, specifically Austin, Texas and Naples, Fla.
Real Estatewrbl.com

Study: Home prices have spiked in 183 of 184 US markets

(TheRealDeal) – The hot housing market is not a local phenomenon anywhere in the United States, as almost all major metros have seen a double-digit jump in home prices. In 94 percent of markets examined by the National Association of Realtors, the median price of an existing single-family home was at least 10 percent higher in the second quarter than a year ago. The median for all 183 markets rose 23 percent from last year to an all-time high of $357,900, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Rocket Companies originates record home purchase mortgages despite industry headwinds

Rocket Companies originated the most home purchase loans in its history in the second quarter, even as record-low interest rates cut into the lender’s profit. The company reported $1 billion in net income, down from $3.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue also fell, to $2.7 billion from $5 billion. The company said its earnings fell because interest rates dropped to record lows in 2020, sending homeowners rushing to refinance, while the volume of mortgages for purchases almost doubled in the period.
Colorado Springs, COprobuilder.com

The Most Popular ZIP Codes in 2021 So Far

Although the suburbs may not offer an exciting, fast lifestyle like cities often do, buyers continue to run to outlying metros in hopes of finding more affordable, larger homes. Many of the hottest ZIP codes in the country so far this year are farther out suburbs where many first-time buyers have higher chances at purchasing while others are smaller cities offering more than their dense counterparts can. Realtor.com’s senior economist says the suburbs today are much more diversified and integrated than before. After analyzing more than 29,000 ZIP codes, Realtor.com identified the 10 areas where properties were viewed the most so far this year. Read more to see the full list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy