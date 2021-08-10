Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disney Could Spend $15 Billion on Content Annually: Can Netflix Compete?

By Parkev Tatevosian
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Netflix spent $14.6 billion on content in 2019.
  • Streaming is still a small part of U.S. screen time compared to linear TV.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is known for producing excellent content and being home to some of the industry's most valued media assets. The House of Mouse is making a push into streaming content, which could put pressure on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)(NASDAQ:NFLX)

The streaming pioneer has a multi-year head start against Disney and has already amassed a subscriber total of over 200 million. Disney is making up ground quickly. Disney+ launched in November 2019, and already has over 100 million subs. The initial success gave Disney's management confidence to push more chips to the table, committing to spending $15 billion at the midpoint on content in 2024. Can Netflix hold its own against the longtime media powerhouse?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mE9j0_0bNMoytl00
Image source: Getty Images.

Content wars

Netflix often says that competition from other streaming services is not hurting its own results. At first glance, that may not be easy to believe. The streaming market has exploded with fresh alternatives over the last couple of years. However, if you consider that the addition of several streaming service providers makes it more likely customers will cancel their cable TV or satellite service, Netflix's argument makes more sense. Indeed, according to Nielsen, streaming consists of just 27% of U.S. screen time, while linear TV holds a much larger time slice of 63%.

Netflix's basic membership costs $8.99. Disney's bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ can be had for $13.99 per month. Given these low prices, there is room for a household to have multiple streaming subscriptions.

Certainly, Disney's announcement that it will be spending $15 billion on content in 2024, combined with popular media assets like Star Wars and Marvel, will make it a formidable option for consumers. Indeed, of the all-time top 10 grossing films at the box office, seven of them are owned by Disney. Such is the popularity of Disney's assets.

But Netflix is no slouch in the content spending category, either. In 2019, Netflix spent $14.6 billion on content, and $12 billion in 2018. The streaming pioneer has 209 million subscribers and brought in revenue of $7.3 billion in the most recent quarter. This large base of revenue gives Netflix plenty of firepower in the competition. The difference will be that Netflix does not have as high a quality of media assets to build upon.

What this could mean for investors

In the end, this battle between streaming giants should be great for viewers. More spending on content is likely to result in lots of great films and shows to watch. If that attracts more people to the services, then investors will win also. The goal of these streaming providers should not be to compete against each other. Rather, they should be competing against other entertainment options. There is room for several winners in this rapidly expanding market.

Disney and Netflix would like to siphon attention from Alphabet's YouTube, and even Facebook. Folks only have a limited time they can spend on leisure, and if you are watching videos on YouTube, you're not on Netflix. Similarly, if you're browsing on Facebook, you're not watching Disney+.

Therefore, investors looking at streaming providers boosting spending on content can think of it as a good thing for the industry as a whole.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Linear Tv#The Walt Disney Company#The House Of Mouse#Nflx#Disney Hulu#Espn#Alphabet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsCNET

How to cut the cable cord in 2021

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
Travelallears.net

Disney CFO Gives Update on Theme Park Capacity and Attendance Levels

It’s a big day in Disney news — the Walt Disney Company’s Q3 Earnings Call!. On Earnings Call days, we get updates on all the numbers for the company, including revenue, profit, and subscriber counts for streaming services. And sometimes, if we’re lucky, we also get an update on theme park operations!
TV & VideosAnime News Network

Redbox Adds Free RetroCrush Linear Streaming Anime Channel

Company will add Street Fighter, GTO, Flame of Recca, Astro Boy, more to AVOD section. Redbox announced on Wednesday that it will add Digital Media Rights' anime streaming channel RetroCrush to its streaming service as a 24-hour channel. The company will also add new anime titles from Digital Rights Media to the free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) section of its streaming service.
Stockspulse2.com

Disney Shares: $210 Target From RBC Capital

The shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) received a price target increase from $202 to $210 by RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) received a price target increase from $202 to $210 by RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Businessmediapost.com

Disney's Hulu Sees Unexpected Gains In Ad Revenue, Disney+ Outperforms

Although many analysts continue to focus on Walt Disney’s Disney+ , it was the company’s other big digital platform -- Hulu -- that made surprising gains in the company’s fiscal third-quarter period, seeing higher advertising revenues and profitability. “Hulu exceeded our expectations and it was profitable this quarter,” said Christine...
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Disney+ exceeds Wall Street expectations, on track to reach 260 million subs by 2024

Disney has announced its third-quarter earnings for 2021, revealing numbers well exceeding expectations set by Wall Street. Back in March, Disney surpassed the 100 million subscriber milestone, and now, the media giant is reporting that an astounding 116 million users are subscribed to Disney+, with revenue of $17.02 billion (about $21.297 billion CAD). At this rate, Disney executives believe that the service will reach its target of 260 million subscribers by 2024.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

My Plan for Disney Will Surprise You

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) reported the firm's fiscal third quarter results on Thursday evening. The firm had an excellent quarter all things considered. Disney posted adjusted EPS of $0.80, and GAAP EPS of $0.50. By either metric, earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations, and printed well above last year's (not exactly) comparable $-2.61 and $0.08, respectively.
MLBPosted by
Front Office Sports

Disney Subscriber Count Catching Up to Netflix

Disney’s revenues shot up 45% year-over-year to $17 billion in its fiscal third quarter on the strength of theme parks reopening and a rapidly growing streaming network. The company’s media segment accounted for $12.7 billion, 75%, of that sum, with parks and products making up the balance. The Mouse is...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Does Disney+ Need to Absorb Hulu and ESPN+ to Rival Netflix?

Bob Chapek isn’t ready to ditch the Disney streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in favor of an all-in-one offering, but the Disney CEO isn’t taking the option off the table, either. “So far, it’s worked really, really well,” Chapek told analysts on Thursday about the Disney bundle. “Is there an opportunity for improvement by considering something different going forward? Possibly, but we’re going to continue to learn. And as we learn, I’m sure we’ll refine our offerings in the marketplace as time goes on.” Chapek said a “good chunk” of Disney’s marketing is now going toward the bundle, which offers...
Financial Reportsdisneydining.com

Walt Disney Company Makes a HUGE Come Back With Strong Third Quarter Earnings

We are just 50 days away from Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” which launches on October 1, 2021. Good news is coming out of the Walt Disney Company today, as it has reported earnings for its third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2021. With Disney Parks slowly but surely returning to normal with each and every day, it looks like The Walt Disney Company is making a BIG comeback! Not only are we seeing an increase in Park revenue earnings, but we’re also seeing Disney’s streaming networks (such as Disney+) continue to impress.
StocksMoney Morning

Netflix Stock Forecast: A Near 100% Gain by 2023

What began as a mail-based DVD rental service evolved over the past 20 years into one of the premier streaming giants. Now the company looks to innovate and evolve once again in a move that could see Netflix stock make near 100% gains by 2023. When Netflix first offered streaming...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Walt Disney Q3 Results Trump Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) gained over 5% in extended trading on Thursday after the entertainment and media conglomerate reported a strong third-quarter results, with its earnings and revenues trumping Wall Street estimates. Burbank, California-based Disney reported a third-quarter profit of $918 million or $0.50 per share,...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Roku in 3 Charts

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was a major beneficiary of the pandemic as people spent more time in their homes and turned to media-streaming services as an important leisure activity. As a result, its stock has skyrocketed more than 150% over the past 12 months, and the business is currently valued at more than $50 billion.
Financial Reportsallears.net

Disney Parks Post Profit For First Time in Over a Year

The Walt Disney Company is hosting its Q3 Earnings Call today, and there’s a lot to break down. From Disney Parks’ latest announcements to all of the film and television projects in the works, there’s never a shortage of updates when Disney hosts an Earnings Call. Let’s dive right in and catch up on everything that was shared this afternoon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy