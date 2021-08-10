Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Prosecutors Agree to Return $57K Seized by FBI from Bev Hills Safe Deposit Box

More than four months after the FBI seized $57,000 in cash that a Los Angeles man kept in a private safe deposit box in Beverly Hills, prosecutors have agreed to return the money, according to court papers obtained Tuesday morning. The Los Angeles federal court filing comes after U.S. District...

