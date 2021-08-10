Prosecutors Agree to Return $57K Seized by FBI from Bev Hills Safe Deposit Box

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Wednesday, the Biden administration issued a new guidance ordering Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to avoid detaining and deporting immigrants who were victims of crimes, blocking extraordinary circumstances. In a memo, Interim ICE Director Tae Johnson said to agents that the change could encourage immigrants residing in the U.S. without status to contact law enforcement when needed and assist investigations. The new guidance advises agents to use caution with cases involving immigrants who were granted or are applying for an immigration benefit created to protect victims of crimes, such as trafficking and domestic abuse. ICE agents would need to request permission from top agency officials to arrest victims or witnesses of crimes who are included in ongoing investigations or prosecutions. CBS News.