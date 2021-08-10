Q&A: Interest in Biomedical Engineering Leads Student to Pediatric Hospital Internship
Sandy Ofori ’23 is an engineering major from Ghana with a concentration in biomedical engineering who is working as a remote intern this summer at Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas, Texas. To receive academic credit from Trinity, Ofori meets weekly with Associate Professor of Engineering J. Harry Blaise and completes a mid-internship and final internship report, in addition to daily logs. At Scottish Rite for Children, a pediatric hospital specializing in the treatment of orthopedic conditions and sports injuries, Ofori helps graduate students with biomechanics research.www.trincoll.edu
