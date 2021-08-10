Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Q&A: Interest in Biomedical Engineering Leads Student to Pediatric Hospital Internship

By Kelsey Brown ’23
trincoll.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Ofori ’23 is an engineering major from Ghana with a concentration in biomedical engineering who is working as a remote intern this summer at Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas, Texas. To receive academic credit from Trinity, Ofori meets weekly with Associate Professor of Engineering J. Harry Blaise and completes a mid-internship and final internship report, in addition to daily logs. At Scottish Rite for Children, a pediatric hospital specializing in the treatment of orthopedic conditions and sports injuries, Ofori helps graduate students with biomechanics research.

www.trincoll.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Dallas, TX
Education
Hartford, CT
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomedical Engineering#Genetic Engineering#Q A#Matlab#The International House#Embs#Trinity#The Movement Science Lab#Coursera#Tech Edge#The United World Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Seattle, WAseeleylake.com

STEM camp helps local student pursue engineering interests

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - Incoming Seeley Lake Elementary School seventh grader Walter Shields returned from a five-day excursion to the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) earlier in July. He participated in informational sessions about engineering, crime scene investigations and "small medical procedures." According to...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Chemical Engineering student earns prestigious scholarship

In the Fall 2020 semester, Jerren Bailey took the Introduction to Fluid Mechanics (ENGR 360) class with Assistant Professor Rashed Khan in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering. In a course that Khan describes as “unique and challenging,” Bailey excelled and showed interest in the “most critical part of the course. She got my attention,” Khan said.
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Graduate students awarded AMC21 program scholarship to advance biomedical research

Six students in the graduate biomedical sciences program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have received Academic Medical Center of the 21st Century scholarships from the UAB School of Medicine. The incoming AMC21 scholars were selected from the entering biomedical sciences class of 2021-2022 for their academic excellence and prior research accomplishments.
Easton, PAlafayette.edu

Internship Snapshot: Students Share Learning Experiences

Lafayette students use summer internships to explore a career path, establish connections, and develop new skills Twitter. Finding what you love happens when you explore what’s out there. Lafayette students did just that as summer internships returned. While some students still worked remotely, others were able to work in offices and out in the field to gain a sense of what certain careers might feel like. Here’s a snapshot of some of the industries, experiences, and locales they explored.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Biomedical Engineering Faculty Publish Research on Peer Mentoring for First-Gen College Students

In an article titled "Employing Faculty, Peer Mentoring and Coaching to Increase the Self-Confidence and Belongingness of First-Generation College Students in Biomedical Engineering," assistant professor Mostafa Elsaadany led a team of researchers including alumna Mona Ahmed and associate professor Timothy Muldoon to discuss their study of the impact that supportive faculty, peers and academic coaches can have on first-generation college students in the biomedical engineering field. In the study, participants were assigned to academic coaching, along with either faculty mentoring or peer mentoring.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

PED Initiative Provides Internships To Some 2,300 Students

High school student Alexander Wood fixes one of the tail lights on a fire operation trucks. Wood participated in a six-week internship with San Juan County’s Fire Operations team. Courtesy/NMPED. San Juan County high school students Nash Charley, left, and Evan Rice add sand mixture to divots at the Pinon...
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Belmont Pharmacy Student Selected for Vanderbilt University’s Biomedical Informatics Research Program

Sara Saif, a second-year student at Belmont University’s College of Pharmacy, accepted an internship at Vanderbilt University’s Biomedical Informatics Summer Research Program. By joining this program, Saif will actively apply the subject of informatics to address healthcare challenges. Throughout her internship, she will be working directly under the guidance of...
Educationbaylor.edu

Baylor pre-med student delivers baby during summer EMT internship

Summer means internships for most Baylor students. For sophomore Corinna Kent, that internship meant delivering a baby. Over the summer, Kent has been working toward her EMT certification at MassBay Community College back home in Needham, Mass. As part of the pre-med track at Baylor, Kent felt the added course and experience would help her both academically and professionally. The course requires 16 hours of ride-alongs, which led to her to an internship with Patriot Ambulance.
Durham, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Young students learn engineering skills this summer

DURHAM, N.C. — This summer marks the 35th anniversary of the 'GSK Science in the Summer' program. Students will participate in week-long engineering events. We visited the Durham Boys and Girls Club, where young scientists and engineers are working on their craft. What You Need To Know. 'GSK Science in...
Orland Park, ILtribuneledgernews.com

Orland Park studying internship program for college students

Aug. 3—An internship program for college undergraduate and graduate students which could ultimately serve as a pipeline for hiring new talent is being studied by Orland Park officials. Discussion Monday initially focused on bringing on college students who would begin internships commencing with the start of the fall semester, but...
Educationtheiet.org

Are we scaling enough on IET with new engineering students?

This is a general topic. I don't have the understanding and I don't have current facts. when I was at engineering college studying BTEC, 4 years (1992 to 1996) none of my tutors ever spoke about IIE or IEE. None of them. I was not aware of Eng Tech, Ieng or Ceng. It was never suggested or advised by tutors to register with the engineering council. I know me and other students would have taken it seriously.
Agriculturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wine-making internships give UGA students valuable experience

ATHENS — An environmental resource science major, Diamond Clark said that her Winegrowers of Georgia internship has helped her understand how environmental science and agriculture intertwine. When students begin seeking internships, they look forward to gaining first-hand experience in their chosen fields and seek opportunities that will help further their...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Students complete culinary internships at lauded establishments

This summer, Pennsylvania College of Technology culinary arts students are pleasing palates with fine food during internships near and far from home. At Lehigh Country Club in Allentown, Evan R. Amatore, of Easton, is completing an internship as a saucier (sauté cook). The private club is recognized on the Board Room magazine (in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide) Distinguished Clubs list. In addition to a golf course, racquet sports and aquatics, the club provides an elegant setting for formal and informal dining.
Educationmanhattan.edu

Engineering Students Receive Scholarships from American Society of Highway Engineers

The group received $8,500 in total scholarships. Seven students in Manhattan College's School of Engineering recently received scholarships from the New York metropolitan chapter of the American Society of Highway Engineers:. Angel Castro ’23, Odette Dominguez ’21, Alyssa Hirani ’21, Mohamed Karim ’21, Ahmed Murshed ’21, Stephen Murphy ’22 and...
Elon, NCELON University

Internship gives Elon Law student legal experience working with veterans

An Elon Law student with close family ties to the military was one of four law students selected for a summer program that gives interns with The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program hands-on experience helping former members of the armed forces in navigating legal claims. Theresa Brunner L‘22 is assisting...
Trinity, NCChronicle

Trinity concludes cluster hire in Native American and Indigenous Studies

Trinity College of Arts & Sciences initiated a nationally-advertised search this spring for a cluster hire in Native American and Indigenous Studies. The search is part of an ongoing effort throughout campus to hire diverse faculty, including faculty who identify as indigenous or Native American. According to Kimberly Hewitt, vice...
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

ISU Communication student dives deep into NASA archives during internship

Maia Huddleston applied to over 250 summer internships and ended up with a job at one of the most renowned research organizations in the world: NASA. Since June, the junior mass media major and sociology minor worked remotely as an archives intern for the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. Huddleston was part of the archives department, which is a division of the Goddard Space Flight Center Library. She was responsible for transferring photos taken in the years 1997 and 1999 from floppy disks to the archives website in order to make them more accessible for future generations. There are 10,000 total photos in the collection, and Huddleston was responsible for about 3,000 of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy