Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate: Unlimited Creative Options for Advanced Video Editing
New Blend Modes and Smart Object Tracking, enhanced Video Masking and improved performance enable users to achieve results that are closer to pro. Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate features a full suite of powerful video editing tools and a robust selection of creative effects, empowering users to achieve impressive results. With new Smart Object Tracking, enhancements to Video Masking capabilities, boosted performance and a wealth of creative possibilities, Pinnacle Studio™ 25 Ultimate makes it quicker and easier to create stunning looks inspired by cinematic productions.martechseries.com
