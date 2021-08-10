8 p.m. UPDATE: Dry conditions, possible dry thunderstorms could bring increased fire activity

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it will be seeking more than $500,000 in fines from 34 passengers for "unruly behavior." "The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed another $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior, bringing the total for 2021 to more than $1 million," the agency said in a press release.