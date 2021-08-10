Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

1 dead, another injured after crashing moped into dump truck in Lynn

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boqAe_0bNMnpv100

LYNN, Mass. — One person is dead and another is suffering from injuries after crashing their moped into a dump truck on Washington Street and Western Avenue in Lynn Tuesday morning.

The Lynn Fire Department told Boston 25 News they were first alerted to the accident at 9:24 a.m.

The two people on the moped, a man and a woman, were taken to Salem Hospital. The 68-year-old male passenger is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries while the female passenger has since died at the hospital.

Police believe the moped and the dump truck were both taking a right turn on red when the collision occurred.

“The early reports were that both vehicles were attempting to turn right at approximately the same time with the scooter being on the inside of the larger truck,” said Lt. Michael Kmiec of the Lynn Police Department.

He added that witnesses reported seeing the scooter drive erratically down the street before arriving at the intersection.

“We do see a large amount of scooter accidents in the city just because of where they operate, and people are not using caution when operating on the streets,” he said. “We always say slow down. That few extra seconds that you take to stop and look and obviously avoid an accident and avoid something serious like this.”

This is the second fatal moped accident in the past week.

The first occurred on Thursday in Braintree where a 27-year-old female scooter passenger was killed after a collision with a vehicle.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, no charges had been filed relating to the accident.

Fire officials added that the circumstances surrounding how the accident occurred are still under investigation at this time. The Massachuetts State Police are on scene now helping assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
Boston, MA
Cars
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Lynn, MA
Accidents
City
Lynn, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Braintree, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Lynn, MA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moped#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#The Lynn Fire Department#Boston 25 News#Salem Hospital#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

13 dogs found dead after Arizona house fire

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Thirteen dogs died Friday in a fire at an Arizona home that doubles as an animal shelter, authorities said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in Chandler at around 12:30 p.m. MST, KNXV reported. After putting out the blaze, firefighters removed 40 dogs, the television station reported.
Arizona StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 dead after massive flooding in Arizona

GILA BEND, Ariz. — At least two people died and a state of emergency was declared in the Gila Bend area of Arizona after heavy rains caused flooding late Friday and early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in her 50s was swept down...

Comments / 3

Community Policy