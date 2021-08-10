1 dead, another injured after crashing moped into dump truck in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — One person is dead and another is suffering from injuries after crashing their moped into a dump truck on Washington Street and Western Avenue in Lynn Tuesday morning.

The Lynn Fire Department told Boston 25 News they were first alerted to the accident at 9:24 a.m.

The two people on the moped, a man and a woman, were taken to Salem Hospital. The 68-year-old male passenger is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries while the female passenger has since died at the hospital.

Police believe the moped and the dump truck were both taking a right turn on red when the collision occurred.

“The early reports were that both vehicles were attempting to turn right at approximately the same time with the scooter being on the inside of the larger truck,” said Lt. Michael Kmiec of the Lynn Police Department.

He added that witnesses reported seeing the scooter drive erratically down the street before arriving at the intersection.

“We do see a large amount of scooter accidents in the city just because of where they operate, and people are not using caution when operating on the streets,” he said. “We always say slow down. That few extra seconds that you take to stop and look and obviously avoid an accident and avoid something serious like this.”

This is the second fatal moped accident in the past week.

The first occurred on Thursday in Braintree where a 27-year-old female scooter passenger was killed after a collision with a vehicle.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, no charges had been filed relating to the accident.

Fire officials added that the circumstances surrounding how the accident occurred are still under investigation at this time. The Massachuetts State Police are on scene now helping assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group