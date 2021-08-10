Cancel
Public Health

Study highlights crucial health disparity in living-donor transplant candidates

By University of Southern California
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifesaving living-donor liver transplants are out of reach for patients in several demographics according to a new study conducted by Keck School of Medicine of USC faculty. Researchers found that patients who had lower incomes and education levels, were on public health insurance, or were nonwhite were more likely to die while on the transplant wait list and less able to access live-donor organs. Juliet Emamaullee, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor of clinical surgery at the Keck School, was the lead investigator on this study that quantified a health disparity that Keck Medicine of USC surgeons had long known about.

Public Health
