Study highlights crucial health disparity in living-donor transplant candidates

As a student that is truly trying to navigate their way through the higher education experience, it can be really overwhelming to know the best ways to be able to do so that are going to be able to give you the most meaningful and sustainable experience not just the route but in the aftermath as well. This is truer than ever as we become exceedingly enveloped in, in the digital era. It can be overwhelming to know how to keep up with every aspect whileaways prioritising yourself, however the willingness and capability to prioritise yourself above even your studies is one of the single greatest assets that you can have not only throughout your higher education experience but throughout your entire lifetime.