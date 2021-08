This is the latest Chromebook from HP. There have been several models introduced but we haven’t featured anything new lately. This week, HP revealed new Chrome OS-powered devices. First in line is the HP Chromebook x2 11 detachable followed by the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor and the 21.5-inch HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop. These products have Chromebook certification which means they are optimized for Chrome OS. The launch of these three are just right for the opening of school and the threat of more lockdowns.