Sarasota CEO appointed by governor to university board
SARASOTA — Sarasota Bradenton International Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo has been named to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees. Piccolo is a former chairman of both the Airports Council International World and the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Piccolo is a board member of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Council. His appointment, which awaits confirmation from the Florida Senate, was announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis.www.businessobserverfl.com
Comments / 0