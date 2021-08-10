Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Deaths from cardiovascular disease in the stroke belt surpasses rates elsewhere in the nation

By University of Alabama at Birmingham
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows the cluster of states that make up the stroke belt in the Southeastern United States has a 16 percent higher death rate due to cardiovascular causes compared to the rest of the country. The researchers project that this rate will continue in the coming decade unless more than 100,000 cardiac deaths are prevented in the region.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Belt#Cardiovascular Diseases#The Stroke#Non Hispanic#Uab#American#Geographic Inequalities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Stroke
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC investigating two deaths from rare bacterial disease only found in tropical climates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating two deaths from a rare bacterial disease only found in tropical climates. The CDC announced a new fatal case of melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, that occurred in Georgia, joining three other cases in three different states — Texas, Kansas and Minnesota — which all appear to closely match through genome sequencing.
DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

A beer a day keeps the doctor away! Drinking six pints a week decreases the risk of heart attack, stroke, angina or death among those with cardiovascular disease, study finds

Drinking almost a pint for every day of the week may help stave off the deathly effects of cardiovascular disease (CVD), a new study reveals. Experts at University College London say drinking up to 105 grams of alcohol per week is linked with a decreased risk of heart attack, stroke, angina or death among those with CVD.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Can Lead to "Fatal" Heart Attack, Say Doctors Now

"One Love! One Heart! Let's get together and feel all right," sang Bob Marley. But without a heart, one can forget about love or frankly — anything else. The good news is that if you manage to avoid certain mistakes and adopt a couple of simple rules you can keep your heart in mint condition for years. Love your heart and you will feel all right. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Drinkswinespectator.com

Moderate Alcohol Consumption May Help Those with Cardiovascular Disease

Medical research has repeatedly found links between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart valve issues. But doctors have also long advised patients that are suffering from cardiovascular disease to refrain from drinking. Recent research suggests that moderate consumption of alcohol, including wine, could prove beneficial in reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure in those with cardiovascular disease.
DrinksMedical News Today

Moderate drinking may be safe for people with cardiovascular disease

A new study finds that moderate consumption of alcohol may reduce the risk of recurring cardiovascular events. It says people with cardiovascular disease who drink may experience a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, angina, or death from cardiovascular causes if they consume 7–8 alcoholic drinks per week. People who...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Nephrotic Syndrome Linked With End-Stage Kidney Disease, Cardiovascular Issues

Patients with nephrotic syndrome were far more likely than healthy controls to suffer end-stage kidney disease, particularly if they had focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or membranous nephropathy. People with nephrotic syndrome face significantly higher risk of end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular problems, and death, according to new research. The study, published in...
Diseases & Treatmentsbcm.edu

HeartCare study IDs patients’ genetic risk for cardiovascular disease

A person’s genetics may hold the key to early intervention in cardiovascular disease, leading to better outcomes in patient care. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine’s Human Genome Sequencing Center and Baylor cardiologists conducted a pilot study to determine if providing genetic testing for patients in cardiovascular clinics would benefit clinical care as part of a precision medicine initiative. They found that the test results did have implications on the course of treatment for approximately one-third of participants. Their results are published in the journal Genetics in Medicine.
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Missouri surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths to date. The department counts deaths of individuals who are PCR positive at the time of death and the caused determined to be COVID-19. The state is also nearing the...
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Sure Signs You're Having a Heart Attack, Says CDC

Although recently surpassed by coronavirus as the leading cause of death in America, heart disease is now the second most-common, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, with an average of 2,068 daily deaths in 2021. "Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease in the United States. It is sometimes called coronary heart disease or ischemic heart disease," says the CDC. "For many people, the first clue that they have CAD is a heart attack." The symptoms of heart attack include the following, says the CDC—read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Diseases & TreatmentsKUTV

Check Your Health: Varying aspiring doses similarly protects those with heart disease

People with cardiovascular disease who are taking aspirin to lower their chances of suffering a heart attack or stroke experienced similar health benefits, including reduced death and hospitalization for heart attack and stroke, whether they took a high or low dose of aspirin, according to a new national multi-center study led by Duke University, that included researchers at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Pneumonia carries a heart attack risk aspirin can lower

After a year-and-a-half of worrying about COVID-19, it might almost be a relief to catch a summer cold!. But let’s keep things in perspective — summer colds are no fun. The cold you catch now will probably last longer than the one you caught during the winter. It can also lead to more serious respiratory ailments like pneumonia.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & Treatments-

Most Strokes Are Preventable

Your brain needs oxygen to function, and it receives oxygen in the blood. If something like a clot deprives your brain of the oxygen it needs, your brain cells will die, along with the functions they control, such as memory, movement, or speech. This is a stroke. According to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy