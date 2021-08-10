Disparities in older adults' access to primary care during the pandemic
Telemedicine visits surged during the pandemic as primary care practices sought to reduce the risk of COVID transmission. Telemedicine provides a key lifeline for patients most vulnerable to COVID infection and eliminates transportation as a barrier to primary care. But it also raises access, quality, and equity issues for patients who may have difficulty using telemedicine, including older adults. A recent study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society finds that telemedicine could be beneficial to older adults, but there are significant disparities that must be addressed to improve care quality and equity.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0