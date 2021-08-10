Cancel
Science

A molecular mechanism that mediates a link between fetal conditions and later health

By Tampere University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study at Tampere University has identified one possible epigenetic mechanism through which the conditions at conception may affect the health of an individual in later life. The study, led by Finnish Academy Research Fellow Emma Raitoharju, shows that the family's occupational status, income level and maternal age at conception are linked to specific molecular changes in offspring up to adulthood.

medicalxpress.com

