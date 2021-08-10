Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

How a doctor's presence may alter blood pressure readings

By American Heart Association
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doctor's presence during a blood pressure reading triggers a "fight or flight" response that can affect the results, say researchers who studied the effect by measuring nerve activity. "White coat hypertension"—the phenomenon when blood pressure rises in some people who are measured by a medical professional—has been known about...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
City
Milan, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Blood Flow#True Blood#Internal Medicine#Italian#Vanderbilt University#Aha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Blood Pressure

A review of 13 studies reveals what physical activity is effective in bringing down blood pressure. Exercising at least four hours a week reduces the risk of high blood pressure by 19 percent compared to those who exercise less than 60 minutes weekly, research finds. Activities outside work, like walking...
Diseases & Treatmentsalthealthworks.com

Ten Ways to Increase Circulation and Prevent Blood Clots

The cardiovascular system is paramount to human health, but nearly half of American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease according to a 2019 study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. The bad news is that a healthy heart and cardiovascular system are not “normal” by today’s standards.
Diseases & Treatmentsknowridge.com

Misdiagnosed with acid reflux and anxiety, her heart’s arteries were blocked

Walking briskly up a steep hill to pick up her daughter from school, Katrien Limón felt a pain in her chest. “Like I had the worst acid reflux of my life,” she said. Katrien, who lives in Montrose, California, had been treated for acid reflux before. So on that afternoon in June 2018, she took medication and drank water. The pain, however, only seemed to go away when she stopped or walked at an easy pace.
Diseases & TreatmentsMyStateline.com

Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say

(StudyFinds.org) – Alzheimer’s disease robs sufferers of their memory and families of loved ones well before they die. There is no cure, but prevention techniques can certainly help delay the onset and severity of symptoms. Now there may soon be a way for people genetically at risk to tackle the condition farther in advance than ever before. Scientists have developed a simple new blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have "Life-Threatening" Diabetes, Say Doctors

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, from cardiovascular disease to blindness. One of the most acute and urgent is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening. It occurs when blood sugar is consistently too high because there isn't enough insulin in the body to process it. This causes fat to be broken down too rapidly and the blood to become acidic. If DKA isn't treated promptly, it can result in a diabetic coma or death. According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic and experts at the UK's Royal College of Nursing, here are some of the signs to watch for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause High Blood Pressure?

Unmanaged anxiety can put your body in a constant state of stress, and high blood pressure, or hypertension, can be one result. If you live with an anxiety disorder, you might experience stress differently from someone who doesn’t have one. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA),...
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

High blood pressure? Treat the risk, not the number

You already know that medication can prevent heart attacks and strokes in people diagnosed with high blood pressure. But a study published May 1, 2021, in The Lancet reveals that medication may also offer benefits to people with pressures still in the normal or "high normal" range and no clear signs (yet) of cardiovascular disease. Researchers combined data from 48 randomized trials of blood pressure drugs involving nearly 345,000 participants. Over four years, reducing blood pressure by just five millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) reduced the overall risk of cardiovascular problems by 10% — problems like clogged coronary arteries, weakened heart muscle (heart failure), chest pain, and stroke. The risk declined regardless of how high the pressure was, or whether participants already had heart problems or stroke. Study authors stress that the findings don’t mean everyone should be put on blood pressure drugs. Medications always come with costs and risks for side effects. But this study suggests that people with a relatively high risk for heart attacks and strokes might consider taking a medication if their blood pressure is in the "high normal" range, always in combination with diet and exercise.
Diseases & Treatmentsotdowntown.com

High Blood Pressure and Your Kidneys

Many people know that high blood pressure (or hypertension) puts them at higher risk for heart attacks and strokes. What they don’t know is that high blood pressure is also a leading cause of kidney damage leading to a loss of kidney function and kidney failure. How Your Kidneys Work.
Charlottesville, VANBC12

UVA researchers discover essential blood pressure findings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia say they’ve discovered something the medical community has spent 60 years looking for. A team from the UVA School of Medicine says it found the location of natural blood pressure barometers inside our bodies. These barometers detect changes in blood pressure, then make adjustments to hormone levels to keep us stable.
Women's HealthHarvard Health

Migraines linked to high blood pressure after menopause

Is there a link between migraine headaches and high blood pressure (hypertension)? A study published online April 21, 2021, by Neurology found a connection. Researchers set out to determine if women who have had migraines were more likely to develop hypertension after menopause. They looked at 56,202 postmenopausal French women who were part of the French E3N cohort, a tracking project that began in 1990 to provide data for studies of lifestyle and disease. None of the women had high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease at the start of the study. The researchers asked women in a series of surveys if they had migraine headaches or hypertension. After controlling for migraine medications and lifestyle factors that could affect cardiovascular risk, the researchers found that high blood pressure was more common in women who had migraines than in those who did not.
WWEarcamax.com

Taping into circadian rhythms for food and blood pressure

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, has been upfront about her former challenges with night eating. "I ended up having this obsession with food where I was binge eating at night and I was gaining all this weight," she admits. In the ring and in her life, she's discovered that timing matters -- and when you eat is as important as what you eat.
HealthPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choosing a good blood pressure monitor

I just found out I have stage 1 hypertension, and my doctor recommended I get a home blood pressure monitor to keep an eye on it. Can you offer me any tips on choosing a good one?. —Hypertensive Helen. Dear Helen,. It’s a smart idea! Everyone with elevated or high...

Comments / 1

Community Policy