ARCHER LODGE, N.C. — Corinth Holders welcomed seven other high schools to its campus for preseason football on Friday night. The Pirate Pigskin Kickoff was broken down in two “pod” segments with four teams competing at 6:00 PM, then four others playing around 7:50 PM. Each varsity squad had two games — one half-field and one full-field — with officials getting work during the aforementioned groups.