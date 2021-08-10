Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Research reveals extraordinary rates of rare neuromuscular disorder in Indigenous people in Saskatchewan

By University of Saskatchewan
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) and University of Calgary have found unusually high rates of Spinal Bulbar Muscular Atrophy, also known as Kennedy's Disease, a rare neuromuscular disorder, among Indigenous people in Saskatchewan. The research findings, published in the journal Neurology Genetics, revealed that among people of Indigenous...

medicalxpress.com

