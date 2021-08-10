Cancel
2022 NFL Draft, ACC preview: North Carolina's Sam Howell top prospect, Clemson reloads on offense

By Josh Edwards
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ACC has been down in recent years outside of Clemson. Will the 2021 campaign bring Florida State or Miami's return to prominence? Will Boston College, North Carolina or a dark horse challenge the Tigers for the conference crown? And who are the top draft prospects in the conference? CBS Sports breaks down the transcendent talent that should be on the radar of every draft aficionado ahead of the ACC opener between NC State and South Florida on Sept. 2.

