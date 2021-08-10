Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Essential oils can be beneficial for your health and mood, study finds

By Monash University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from Monash University scientists has uncovered why certain essential oils can benefit mood. The findings are published today in the journal Neurochemistry International. Essential oils (EOs) are mixtures of volatile compounds extracted from plants. They are used in aromatherapy because they can be released into the air and...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Health#Essential Oils#Cancer#Monash University#Eos#Vitamin C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Symptoms of depression can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. Depression symptoms include moodiness, lack of motivation and tiredness, as well as physical signs like headaches, stomach aches and dizziness. As many as 70 percent...
HealthL.A. Weekly

Can CBD Improve Your Brain Health?

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. The CBD industry continues to grow for the past few years since more and more people are turning towards CBD as a natural way to treat their health problems. According to recent studies, this non-psychoactive cannabinoid can help in managing a wide range of health problems, including neurological disorders.
HealthInverse

Scientists discover a “mind-blowing” link between gut health and age reversal

To stave off the effects of aging, one might use retinol creams or play Sudoku. But maybe we should be focusing on something different altogether. Scientists have known for the past two decades that the metropolis home to trillions of bacteria in your belly — the gut microbiome — is also central to mental health, the immune system, and more.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Powerful Essential Oil Fights Joint Pain, Liver Damage, and Brain Disease

By now, you’ve probably heard about the many benefits of turmeric. Turmeric is a powerful Indian spice that’s known for it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, and it’s often touted as one of nature’s most potent superfoods. But besides using turmeric to flavor your favorite stews and curries, you can also reap the benefits of this spice by using turmeric essential oil.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Overweight can cause depression, study finds

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found further evidence that being overweight causes depression and lowers wellbeing. With one in four adults estimated to be obese in the UK, and growing numbers of children affected, obesity is a global health challenge. While the dangers of being...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

The Link Between Your Gut and Heart Health

Cardiovascular disease — affecting the heart and blood vessels — is the leading cause of mortality worldwide and in the United States, where it accounts for about 1 in 4 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many factors can increase the risk of developing heart disease, including being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, and smoking. But there's an important factor you may not be aware of: gut health.
HealthWINKNEWS.com

Better brain health may start on your plate

It’s peak season for summer fruits and vegetables that are nutrient-rich and can help with stress reduction, mood and cognitive decline. Brain health expert Dr. Teralyn Sell said summer favorites, like berries, can help stabilize blood sugar and reduce inflammation. “There’s some new emerging research that ties things like sugars...
NutritionPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

10 Foods to Boost Your Mood, According to Experts

Want to support your mental well-being? Boosting mood can be as easy as adding more plant-based foods to your plate. “Eating a plant-based diet can provide many benefits for mental health. One study showed that implementing plant-based nutrition intervention in a corporate setting improved reports of depression, anxiety and even increased productivity among employees,” says Nicole Stefanow, MS, RDN, garden-to-table nutrition educator from the greater New York City area.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin K can benefit for your heart health

In a new study from Edith Cowan University, researchers found that people who eat a diet rich in vitamin K have up to a 34% lower risk of atherosclerosis-related heart disease (conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels). They examined data from more than 50,000 people taking part in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy