PICTURES: 24-man Chelsea squad for UEFA Super Cup versus Villarreal

Chelsea have made the quick trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland today ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Super Cup super-friendly against Europa League champions Villarreal. A total of 24 players have traveled, as confirmed by the official Chelsea website, including both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah, who were not listed in the provisional squad that was published on the UEFA website, causing a few Twitter scenes. Chelsea do have until tonight (Tuesday) 11pm to amend the squad still, or add any List B players (e.g. Ethan Ampadu?), though that seems unnecessary at this point. (The squad itself is subject to similar rules as the Champions League registrations: i.e. no more than 17 non-homegrown, at least 4 club-trained players, etc.)