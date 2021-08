Mears said on Thursday that it swung to a profit in the first half, helped by the easing of lockdown restrictions in the second quarter, as it upgraded full-year guidance. In the six months to 30 June, the provider of services to the housing sector swung to an adjusted pre-tax profit of £11.1m from a loss of £8.1m in the same period a year ago, on revenue of £443.7m, up 11.8%. On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax profit of £5.7m from a loss of £13.8m.