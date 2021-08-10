ACCF Hosts 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride
Bike Parade Features Hundreds of Costumes and Decorated Bikes for Local Charity. Boca Raton, FL -The 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 am, during which hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will end at the Delray Green Market Old School Square location, where the party will continue with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.” The event benefits the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, and interested supporters can ride as an individual or form a team and register at www.witchesofdelray.org. The registration fee is $30.www.bocaratontribune.com
