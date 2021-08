FOXBORO – It was officially go time with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. That’s when Mac Jones stepped on the Gillette Stadium in a No. 10 jersey. By the time he exited Thursday’s preseason opener against Washington, the rookie first-round pick had five offensive series under his belt – a good sample size to dissect and learn from. Jones ended up completing 13-of-19 passes for 87 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in a 22-13 win for the Patriots, though Jones came close in the second quarter as Kristian Wilkerson couldn’t haul in what would have been in a 34-yard score.