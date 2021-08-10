Cancel
Financial Reports

M&G swings to loss as value fluctuations hit profitability

By Josh White
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE 100 company swung to an IFRS loss after tax, however, of £248m for the six months ended 30 June, compared to a profit of £826m in the first half of 2020. It said its profitability was impacted in the period by short-term fluctuations in the fair value of surplus assets in its annuity portfolio, and derivatives used to hedge the Solvency II balance sheet caused by increasing yields and rising equity markets.

Mears swings to profit in H1, lifts annual guidance

Mears said on Thursday that it swung to a profit in the first half, helped by the easing of lockdown restrictions in the second quarter, as it upgraded full-year guidance. In the six months to 30 June, the provider of services to the housing sector swung to an adjusted pre-tax profit of £11.1m from a loss of £8.1m in the same period a year ago, on revenue of £443.7m, up 11.8%. On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax profit of £5.7m from a loss of £13.8m.

