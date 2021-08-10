M&G swings to loss as value fluctuations hit profitability
The FTSE 100 company swung to an IFRS loss after tax, however, of £248m for the six months ended 30 June, compared to a profit of £826m in the first half of 2020. It said its profitability was impacted in the period by short-term fluctuations in the fair value of surplus assets in its annuity portfolio, and derivatives used to hedge the Solvency II balance sheet caused by increasing yields and rising equity markets.www.sharecast.com
