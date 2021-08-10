Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier to close for three weeks for maintenance

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier will be temporarily closed for three weeks for maintenance.

A contractor will be resurfacing the entire concrete deck of the pier, located at 950 Estero Blvd., starting Monday, Aug. 16.

Lee County said the pier is expected to reopen in time for Labor Day weekend.

All amenities except for the pier at Lynn Hall Park will remain open with regular hours.

The work on the concrete deck is funded through the Tourist Development Tax and is re-done every 10 to 15 years.