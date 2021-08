Los Gatos (Calif.) linebacker Jake Ripp is headed to the Blue Turf. Offered by Boise State a week ago, Ripp announced his commitment to the Broncos on Thursday. "One of the main reasons I picked Boise State was because when I visited, it felt like a perfect fit," said Ripp. "The coaches were awesome and the city of Boise is amazing. Walking around the campus and downtown Boise, everyone was very friendly and it just felt like a place where I would want to spend the next four years."