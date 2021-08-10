Two Emerging Storylines from Vikings Training Camp
The 2020 brand of the Minnesota Vikings struggled on both sides of trenches, offensive and defensive. On the offensive side, it was standard operating procedure. The trend has lasted too long for the Vikings to utilize pretty decent run-blocking while lagging behind almost everybody else in pass protection. The pandemic season was not a significant change of pace for this tendency – it’s been on display in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. That is – serviceable run-blocking overshadowed by poor pass-blocking is the Viking way as of late.vikingsterritory.com
