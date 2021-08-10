Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two Emerging Storylines from Vikings Training Camp

By Dustin Baker
Posted by 
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2020 brand of the Minnesota Vikings struggled on both sides of trenches, offensive and defensive. On the offensive side, it was standard operating procedure. The trend has lasted too long for the Vikings to utilize pretty decent run-blocking while lagging behind almost everybody else in pass protection. The pandemic season was not a significant change of pace for this tendency – it’s been on display in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. That is – serviceable run-blocking overshadowed by poor pass-blocking is the Viking way as of late.

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
753
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Emerging Storylines#The Minnesota Vikings#The Udoh Experiment#Elon#Zimmerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Are Getting Funky with D.J. Wonnum

Anthony Barr was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 as the first pick of the Mike Zimmer era. Because of his size and scouting report at the time, many onlookers of the team believed he could act as an EDGE linebacker in spots. So, annually around this time, folks...
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes very impressed by a former Vikings running back

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Jerick McKinnon. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has been turning a few heads during Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. Signing a contract for less than $1 million is probably not what former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had in...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY has a question for the Vikings

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis asked a key question about each NFL team, and the one regarding the Vikings had to do with their defense. Davis asked: Is a defensive revival on track? He wrote:. “Longtime coach Mike Zimmer called last season’s defense the “worst one I’ve ever had.” But he’s...
NFLfox9.com

WATCH: FOX 9 hosts Vikings Training Camp Live from TCO Performance Center

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in two years, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting training camp in front of fans at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The Vikings reported for training camp earlier this week, and had their first full practice on Wednesday. Saturday, the Vikings will host their annual practice under the lights at TCO Stadium at the team’s practice facility. Before the night practice starts, tune into Vikings Training Camp Live on Fox 9 to get caught up on the first three days of camp and see who has stood out.
NFLPosted by
Y-105FM

Unlike Last Year, You Can Watch the Vikings’ Training Camp This Year

The Vikings officially launched their 2021 training camp Wednesday and, unlike last year, you'll be able to watch the activities yourself. The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their 2021 NFL season Wednesday, July 28th with the start of training camp up at team headquarters at the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center in Eagan. And, yes, fans WILL be allowed to watch practice this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 players trending up early at Vikings training camp in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings players are trending up following the first few days of practice at training camp in 2021?. We are only a few short days into Minnesota Vikings training camp in 2021, and it has already come with plenty of drama. Head coach Mike Zimmer was apoplectic with rage and frustration after an embarrassing situation emerged with star quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has not been fully vaccinated, and because of this, he was forced to miss the marquee Saturday night practice after backup Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Russell Okung To The Vikings Is A No Brainer

It’s a no brainer! Anyone who has watched a minute of this line can see that! A NO BRAINER!!!!. Okay. Let me calm down, take a deep breath, and try to start over like an adult. After a disappointing 7-9 record last season, the Minnesota Vikings are in win now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy