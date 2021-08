KANSAS CITY — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. ONE FOR THE AGES: According to Elias, Monday’s Yankees-Royals game was the first in Major League history in which both teams scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th innings…Elias notes that only three other teams have scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th innings in a game: Houston Astros on 7/8/99 at Arizona, Milwaukee Braves on 6/4/58 at San Francisco and the New York Giants on 6/26/1920 at Philadelphia. The Yankees held five different leads during Monday’s game, their most since 7/15/63 vs. Kansas City (also five).