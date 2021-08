We’ll learn new details Friday in Jefferson City about how Missouri will proceed with voter-approved Medicaid expansion. The Missouri Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on July 22, ruling that Missouri’s August Medicaid expansion ballot measure was constitutional. The court sent the case back to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem for him to enter a judgment for the plaintiffs, who are three low-income women with various health issues. Judge Beetem will hold a hearing Friday afternoon at 1, which will involve a final order in the Medicaid expansion case.