Venmo is getting some changes, and soon users will no longer be able to view public payment activity within the app. Venmo is one of the most popular payments apps available today. People regularly use it to pay their friends or family back and to pay small businesses for goods and services. If you use the app, you've probably noticed the global payments feed, where you can see every payment made on the app that's marked as viewable to the public. This public feed has caused privacy concerns for some users. As a result, Venmo is doing a redesign to hide the global payments feed and improve privacy. Find out more about these upcoming changes.