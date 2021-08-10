Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 1140 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia... Dover Carrollton... Augusta Malvern... Bolivar Mineral City... Dellroy Sherrodsville... Parral Zoar... Atwood Lake This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 83 and 85, and between mile markers 90 and 94. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
