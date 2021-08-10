Cancel
Coshocton County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Tuscarawas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COSHOCTON AND CENTRAL TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 1144 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Lafayette, or near Coshocton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia... Newcomerstown Sugarcreek... Gnadenhutten Tuscarawas... Port Washington Stone Creek... Gilmore Chili... Bakersville This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 65 and 81. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

