Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday and is tracking toward the US

By Hannah Gard
CNN
 4 days ago
CNN — Tropical Storm Fred is expected to form Tuesday, prompting tropical storm watches and warnings across the northern Caribbean. If it forms, Fred will be the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and will make its way to the southern US this weekend. The disturbance is currently a potential tropical cyclone and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting it to strengthen into a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon or evening.

