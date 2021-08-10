Cancel
IFMA Projects 4.9% Growth in Foodservice Industry Next Calendar Year

By Multi-Unit Franchisee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) has published its 2022 foodservice industry and segment growth projections. While the industry will not yet reach 2019 operator spend levels in 2022 (4% decline), IFMA projects 4.9% growth in 2022 compared to the current year. The forecast utilizes calendar year 2019 as a...

