Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brigid Mae Power – “Didn’t It Rain” (Songs: Ohia Cover)

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Irish folk musician Brigid Mae Power got a whole lot of critical acclaim for her expansive album Head Above The Water. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that album with a new EP of covers called Burning Your Light. On Burning Your Light, Power takes on songs from some absolute titans: Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Townes Van Zandt, Patsy Cline. For the EP’s first single, Power has covered a devastating track from the late Jason Molina.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Jason Molina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Violins#Brigid Mae Power#Irish#Fire Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Listen to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ New Song ‘Can’t Let Go’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new single, "Can't Let Go," ahead of their upcoming album Raise the Roof. The song was originally written by Randy Weeks and recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Williams' version of the song earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.
MusicStereogum

Chris Stapleton – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)

Metallica’s utterly ridiculous Metallica Blacklist covers compilation — 53 different big-name artists covering songs from Metallica’s self-titled “Black Album” — marches on. We’ve already heard Metallica covers from folks like Weezer, St. Vincent, and Jason Isbell. Yesterday, Phoebe Bridgers shared her take on the classic power ballad “Nothing Else Matters”; she transformed it into an icy piano lullaby. Today, on the 30th anniversary of the Black Album, we get another one of those, as the burly-voiced country superstar Chris Stapleton has made “Nothing Else Matters” his own. The Chris Stapleton version is just as different as the Phoebe Bridgers one.
MusicJamBase

Listen To Johnny Cash Perform ‘Cocaine Blues’ Recorded Live By Owsley Stanley

A previously unreleased recording of Johnny Cash performing “Cocaine Blues” on April 24, 1968 is now available. The track, recorded by legendary Grateful Dead sound engineer Owsley “Bear” Stanley, is part of the upcoming Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24, 1968 archival release. The previously...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Karen Jonas Premieres Reimagined Don Henley Classic “The Boys of Summer” via The Boot

Any listener of Karen Jonas’ music will recognize the trademarks of her fearless talent in this beautiful, gutting collection of poetry. Karen Jonas is already acknowledged as a master songwriter and storyteller, but in these unflinching, often wryly funny poems, the narratives of love, heartbreak, and the daily grind of being alive are unmisted by noise, audience, and stage. — Erika Carter, author of Lucky You, NPR Best Book of 2017 and official Book of the Month Club selectionThis is what you get when a kickass woman writes poetry–you get dirty, wet, delicious, dark, relatable worlds full of wonder, light, rage, and revelation. – Susie Moloney, award-winning screenwriter and author of A Dry Spell.
MusicPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Glen Campbell Played On

Glen Campbell's name is legendary in country music thanks to his iconic hit songs, but he's also a major figure in music as a whole due to his crossover hits and, especially, because of his work as a session musician. Whether fans know it or not, Campbell left his mark on myriad songs in the 1960s, before and as he was starting his solo career.
MusicReporter

Nanci Griffith dies at 68

Nanci Griffith has died at the age of 68. The Grammy-winning country singer passed away in Nashville on Friday (13.08.21), although a cause of death is yet to be revealed. Nanci's fellow country star Suzy Bogguss confirmed the news as she reflected on the musician's "masterful legacy". She wrote: "A...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

10 Cover Songs That Became Bigger Than the Originals

Some songs find their time and place, and legacy, in another artist. Cover songs are the truest test of the prowess of a song, how words can evolve from soul to punk, country to pop or move from some quieter folk setting into classic rock history. Here, we take a look at just 10 cover songs that left a bigger imprint long after the original was recorded.
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Wednesday Twin Plagues

What does “indie rock” even mean? This has been a subject of much contention over the years, especially as the term has come to encompass music neither released on an independent label nor particularly rock-oriented in genre. There’s a lot to think about there for people who gives a shit about such distinctions, but the simplest answer is that you know it when you hear it. And to these ears, Wednesday are as indie rock as it gets.
Musicazpbs.org

John Sebastian Presents: Folk Rewind (My Music)

Join John Sebastian of The Lovin’ Spoonful in a special featuring the greatest singers and songwriters of the classic 1950s & ’60s folk era. “Folk Rewind” features a treasure trove of historical footage that has not been seen in over four decades, plus new performances by artists who are still appearing in concert today.
MusicStereogum

Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” has been released. It’s the latest contribution from the massive Metallica Blacklist covers compilation that’s out next month — we’ve already heard covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Weezer, J Balvin, and many more. Bridgers’ take on “Nothing Else Matters” is hushed and haunting, with twinkling pianos and strings and a tense atmosphere that builds up as it goes. Check it out below.
MusicStereogum

Good Morning – “Country”

After announcing their signing to Polyvinyl with two singles last spring, Australian duo Good Morning have announced their first album for the label. The forthcoming Barnyard follows 2019’s Basketball Breakup, and its lead single “Country” is out today. It’s a melancholy indie-rock ballad with cutting lyrics: “The only thing about missing you/ Is that I don’t miss you at all.”
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

‘My Hometown’ will be theme of 26th Bruce Springsteen DJ show on SiriusXM

“My Hometown” will be the theme of Bruce Springsteen’s 26th DJ show on SiriusXM satellite radio, debuting Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. on the network’s E Street Radio channel (channel 20), it was announced by DJ Jim Rotolo on the channel today. Rotolo also said the show will include songs by Neko Case, Bob Seger, John Mellencamp, Bob Dylan and others.
MusicStereogum

The Spirit Room

If you were coming of age in the early aughts, The Spirit Room likely soundtracked daydreams about your first kiss or car rides with your best friends. What you probably didn’t realize back then is that the tracks from Michelle Branch’s seminal debut would become a lasting part of your go-to karaoke list. In just an instant scream-singing the chorus to “Everywhere,” you’re transported back to your teenage years, thanks to its unbearably catchy and angsty lyrics. In 2021, the emotional core of The Spirit Room has yet to fade; the fact that Branch’s major-label debut remains beloved is a testament to her heartfelt songwriting prowess.
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Remembering Mike Finnigan, Celebrating Los Angeles, Going Somewhere Different

We remember musician Mike Finnigan, who passed last week at the age of 76. Born in Ohio, Finnigan moved to Kansas in the 1960s on a basketball scholarship but quickly found himself deeply immersed in the Kansas music scene. Moving to Wichita, he became a member of The Serfs, which began a long and prosperous recording career. In subsequent years he toured and/or recorded with acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bonnie Raitt. He was also a member of the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a group that recorded one album for the Columbia label, which many consider an early example of jazz fusion. We’ll remember Finnigan on this episode of the show.
Musictheaquarian.com

On The Record: Archival Releases from Nina Simone, Plus Dallas Burrow, Son Volt, Mick Kolassa, & Kate Taylor

If you knew nothing about Nina Simone or her discography, the contents of Little Girl Blue would probably lead you to guess that it was at least her dozenth album. In fact, this newly reissued LP is her 1958 debut and she recorded its consummate, self-assured vocals and classical music-influenced piano performances when she was all of 24 years old. Not only that, but she completed the whole set in a single day.
San Diego, CAindierockcafe.com

Artist Spotlight: Americana Musician Charlie Marks

SAN DIEGO, California – Attention fans of indie/DIY Americana music: we have a new artist – unknown by most – to add to your listening list. Southern California is not usually known as a place where Americana/folk music thrives. But San Diego-based musician Charlie Marks is setting out to change...

Comments / 0

Community Policy