Brigid Mae Power – “Didn’t It Rain” (Songs: Ohia Cover)
Last year, the Irish folk musician Brigid Mae Power got a whole lot of critical acclaim for her expansive album Head Above The Water. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that album with a new EP of covers called Burning Your Light. On Burning Your Light, Power takes on songs from some absolute titans: Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Townes Van Zandt, Patsy Cline. For the EP’s first single, Power has covered a devastating track from the late Jason Molina.www.stereogum.com
