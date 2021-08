Randy Orton is slithering through summer vacation, but it's not a good thing for him. After weeks of Orton being on the shelf, Fightful Select inquired about where he's been. Randy Orton has been out of action for nearly a month, not being seen on WWE programming. We asked about why Orton was sidelined, and we were told that he's been on the disabled/inactive list during that period. There are said to be no issues between Orton and the company, and the hope is from all sides that he'll be back in time for the August 2 episode of WWE Raw. There were creative plans in place for Orton and Riddle through Summerslam, but the unforseen circumstances of Orton's absence required an audible be called.