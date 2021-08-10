Trio of Freshmen Running Backs Have Chance to Make Large Impacts at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jimmy Smith has three true freshmen he’s working with at running back with a chance one or two of them could make an immediate impact this fall. Arkansas AJ Green, 5-11, 200, from Tulsa (Okla.) Union, Raheim (Rocket) Sanders, 6-2, 225, from Rockledge (Fla.) and Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, from OKlahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert as freshmen running backs. As a senior, Green rushed for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns. Hunt rushed for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020. Sanders was recruited as an athlete who could play running back, wide receiver or even safety. As a senior, Sanders rushed for 317 yards and four touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns.www.fox16.com
