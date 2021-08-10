Spoiler* The Miz heals from the injury and runs away

Cancel
WWE

The Miz heals from the injury and runs away

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 4 days ago
In recent weeks, we've seen former WWE backing champion and ECW champion John Morrison perform solo in the rings on Monday Night Raw, as his longtime tag teammate, The Miz, was injured in his leg in the hugely popular match with the zombies of Wrestlemania Backlash, where The Miz had, however, completed his fight against Damian Priest despite all, only to notice the damage to the leg he had suffered during the match.

