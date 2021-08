The City of Hazelwood Municipal Court is participating in the St. Louis Area Amnesty Program from Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Persons with an outstanding bench warrant or an old minor offense and wishing to take part in Amnesty should register for a voucher at https://www.betterfamilylife.org/amnestyprogram. They must then provide their voucher in person at Hazelwood Municipal Courts, located at 415 Elm Grove Lane, and post a bond of $100 in order to be released from warrant and given a court date.