Meyer Jabara unveils enterprise technology initiative

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeyer Jabara Hotels has launched an enterprise technology initiative, adding technologies that will help its 29 U.S. hotels streamline their business processes and expand on the services available to associates. Through strategic partnerships with Altec, Ceridian, Kalibri Labs, ProfitSword and Snappy, Meyer Jabara Hotels will be deploying solutions that streamline vital document processes; pay employees on demand; benchmark property performance and improve productivity; drive business intelligence; and reward employees with digital tipping while providing cashless and contactless convenience to guests.

www.hotelbusiness.com

