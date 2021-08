A dedicated Titanfall player has come up with a way for Respawn Entertainment to finally put a stop to those pesky DDoS hackers. Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall and Titanfall 2 have been attacked by hackers over and over in the past few years. These hacks were usually DDoS attacks or Distributed Denial of Service attacks. This results in ping so high as to make the games virtually unplayable. Sometimes, it even makes it impossible for the games’ massive player base to even log in.