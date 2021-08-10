Content Archive Reviews – 2003 to 2011

Nature’s pages feature a 1971 look at the metric system, and a 1921 review of a book about Drosophila species. You have full access to this article via your institution. The National Bureau of Standards has predictably recommended that the United States should switch over to a metric system of measurement in the course of the next decade. In the report of the US Metric Study, which has occupied the bureau since the passing of the Metric Study Act by Congress in August 1968, the principal theme is that the metric system is for practical purposes unavoidable … The report … has the inelegant title A Metric America: A Decision whose Time has Come (US Government Printing Office, $2.50) … It remains to be seen what Congress will make of the report … and of the argument that metrication is historically necessary. Congress failed to respond to Jefferson’s commendation of the metric system as long ago as 1790, even before the definition of the metre. Since then, Congress has built up a long record of flirtation with bits and pieces of the metric system, especially at the turn of the century.