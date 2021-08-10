Deodorization Systems Market: Key Factors behind Market's Rapid Growth

According to the new market research report "Deodorization Systems Market by Edible Oil (Palm, Soybean, Sunflower, Groundnut), Component, Refining Method (Physical and Chemical), Operation (Batch, Semi, and Continuous), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Deodorization Systems Market is estimated at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors such as the growing industrialization, increasing environmental concerns, growing consumer awareness, safety attached to it, and producers' inclination toward cost efficiency, and profitability from industries fuel the market growth. Imposition of stringent regulations on edible oil nutrition and price wars between manufacturers are projected to fuel the demand for deodorization systems. On account of these factors, the global market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.