OMG! Beyoncé Re-Created Her Iconic "Dangerously in Love" Album Cover Outfit

Feeling your outfit is just about the only fashion "rule" we abide by these days, and the celebrities with our top looks this week got the assignment. There's a return to joyful, all out glamorous dressing — enter Keke Palmer stepping out in a feather-trimmed Georges Chakra dress for Jimmy Kimmel Live — and outfits that seem to wholeheartedly say, "I'm taking it easy today" (like Laura Harrier's minimalist slip dress). And, if you're looking for more in the way of summer style inspiration, this crew is serving up some end-of-the-season vacation snaps for your wanderlust outfit files — or your next getaway, whenever that may be.