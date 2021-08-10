Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

OMG! Beyoncé Re-Created Her Iconic "Dangerously in Love" Album Cover Outfit

By Nikita Charuza
PopSugar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! We're in love with every outfit Beyoncé wore on Harper's Bazaar's September Icons cover, which is on stands August 31. But, there was one specific look that instantly reminded me of her iconic Dangerously in Love album cover. In the magazine spread, Bey wore a Balmain top that looked similar to the crop top she wore on her 2003 album cover. For Harper's Bazaar, she paired the top with an Ivy Park x Adidas jumpsuit and Tiffany & Co. earrings. She re-created the same pose as the album cover by holding hands over her head!

