Stark County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stark by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 11:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Stark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STARK COUNTY At 1141 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Sparta, or 8 miles south of Canton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Minerva, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Bolivar and Robertsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Minerva, OH
Bolivar, OH
East Sparta, OH
Robertsville, OH
Stark County, OH
Canton, OH
